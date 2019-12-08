Hundreds flocked to downtown Lufkin on Saturday for the continuation of the Christmas in the Pines event put together by the Parks & Recreation Department and the Lufkin Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The most anticipated event of the day was the lighting of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit. After many years in the Lufkin Mall parking lot, Rudolph found a new — albeit controversial — home this year in downtown Lufkin, but was celebrated with great fanfare by a crowd of people enjoying milk and cookies to commemorate the event.
The long-time tradition “makes us special, sets us apart,” Lauren Stacy, the recreations superintendent for Lufkin Parks & Recreation, said.
“There is no other community that has a pumping unit like Rudolph. We love that and we cherish it,” she said, referring to lighting event as the “cherry on top” of an already fun-filled day.
Kaleigh Thompson and her daughter Sawyer Thompson, 3, came to see Rudolph be lit up for Christmas on Saturday night. They went to see him last year at the mall, as well. When asked about her excitement for the event, Thompson said her daughter “talks about it all year.”
Mason Wood, 9, also came to Christmas in the Pines with his family. He enjoyed getting his picture with Santa, eating milk and cookies and, most of all, Wood said he liked the bounce houses.
The day began with the Reindeer Run hosted by the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas. Around 400 runners participated in the event, which featured both a 5K and 1K portion.
In the 5K, Connor Graves placed first, followed by Daniel Lanigan in second and Coulson Boyd in third.
A Merry Morning with Santa followed, which included breakfast items for all guests and letter writing along with free pictures with Santa for the children.
Next, seven teams competed in the Fire Truck Pull as a way to “Pull Together for the Community.” The Lufkin Fire Department placed first, followed by the police department in second.
Live performances on the stage provided by Pilgrims Pride lasted all day. There were performances from Susan’s Studio of Dance and Hudson High School, who put on an hour-long choreographed workout in the downtown streets for their “Very Merry Fitmas” theme. Lufkin Middle School Band and Tall Timbers Gymnastics performed, as well.
SueAnn Pierce, office manager at Lufkin’s Parks & Recreation, said attendance at the event remained “steady all day long. There was never a time where the sidewalks or streets have been empty since 9 a.m.”
Due to the great turn-out, Pierce believes that the event will still be going strong for next year’s holiday festivities.
Stacy said the day had been “wonderful. It’s been a fun day and we’ve had perfect weather.”
“The big vision was that Lufkin has so many wonderful events happening, this weekend has been full of them,” Stacy said. “What we wanted to do was see if we could work together and see if we could make something really big. All we did as a city was facilitate partnerships.”
There were countless vendors, lots of food trucks and a kid zone full of bouncy houses. Local businesses also profited from the day’s events.
Rebecca West, owner of downtown’s The White Peacock, said that business was noticeably busier during the day’s events.
“It’s been really nice because it’s given a lot of families the opportunity to come down here and experience all of the different things, and do some holiday shopping in the process.”
Between the food trucks, the early morning Reindeer Run and the shopping, Lufkin’s Christmas in the Pines had something for everyone, according to Stacy.
“There was no ‘well, that’s not for me,’” she said.
