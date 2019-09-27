WOODVILLE — The Deep East Texas Council of Governments approved the 2019 administrative plan for the DETCOG Regional Housing Authority after a public hearing.
There are a few major changes to that plan, Janett Lewis, the director of the DETCOG Section 8 Regional Housing Authority, said. First, the number of preferences was reduced because of abuse of the system noted in the last year.
The new preferences are:
■ First, the applicant will be considered first if they live in the jurisdiction.
■ Second, if the applicant is a veteran or a veteran’s family.
■ Third, if the applicant is a victim of domestic violence.
■ Fourth, if the applicant is disabled.
An additional list of preferences will be created for anyone displaced by future disasters. Before, the plan had a preference for people who were involuntarily displaced. Many checked that mark whether or not they had been displaced, Lewis said.
“We’re trying to find ways to curtail the problems we found throughout the year,” she said. “We use every year to make our plan the best it possibly can be.”
The housing authority will now be allowed to respond to HUD housing requests via email, rather than physical mail, and will switch to an electronic filing system. The money to purchase that system will not impact the approved budget.
In other business, the council also:
■ Made changes to the ombudsman program — a program that represents people living in long-term care facilities — to allow representatives to act in politics as needed. Previously, DETCOG rules said those who worked for DETCOG could not participate in politics even though state law would have allowed it for ombudsman.
■ Made changes to the bylaws and procedures for the Emergency Preparedness Task Force.
■ Approved the board meeting calendar for 2020.
■ Heard a report on the Texas Association of Regional Councils.
■ Were updated by executive director Lonnie Hunt on other programs and projects including the broadband study, the new building and staffing changes.
