Bryan Holley is one of three potential candidates to announce his intention to run for Angelina County sheriff.
A lifelong citizen of the county, Holley’s father, James Holley, was a member of the Air Force and served as Angelina County’s Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace for 12 years. He, along with Holley’s mother, Stella Holley, operated a business in Lufkin for years. Holley is the father of four. His wife, Tammy Holley, served the county as a 911 communications officer for 12 years.
“Angelina County is my home, it’s where family lives and it’s where I want to continue my law enforcement career of protecting and serving the citizens of Angelina County,” Holley said.
Holley has 28 years of law enforcement experience. He has worked in patrol, narcotics, criminal interdiction, investigations, SWAT/SRT, internal affairs and as a K9 handler and mental health liaison.
Additionally, he worked overseas in civil rights investigations, human trafficking and was the police chief of International Patrol in Liberia. Previously, Holley worked as a lieutenant patrol deputy with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. Currently, he works for the Hudson ISD Police Department.
“I have held many leadership roles within many of those departments and divisions,” Holley said. “I believe with my extensive knowledge and experience within the law enforcement profession, running for sheriff of Angelina County in March of 2020 is the next step in my career. I am ready to serve Angelina County at a much higher capacity and combat the problems Angelina County is currently facing and enduring.”
There are several issues Holley intends to tackle and platforms he wishes to run on. Among them, drugs are one he intends to focus on.
“Angelina County has an escalating drug problem and it’s not centralized to one specific area, it is countywide,” Holley said. “It is next door, down the road and across the street. Drugs cause a ripple effect of crimes. Crimes ranging from property damage and thefts, burglaries, crimes against persons, all the way to the unspeakable senseless crimes that have a lifelong impact on all involved.”
In order to tackle drugs, Holley hopes to implement a full narcotics and street crime unit in the sheriff’s office.
“I have interworking knowledge of the sheriff’s office and how the agency should and could function as well as operate,” Holley said. “I know and understand the county’s judicial system and the county commissioners court. They all have a purpose and we must all work together for the benefit of Angelina County.”
At this time, candidates can only announce their intention to run for office. The first day for candidates to file for the 2020 primary election is Nov. 9, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office. The deadline for a candidate to file is 6 p.m. Dec. 9.
