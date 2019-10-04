The Junior League of Lufkin is hosting its annual rummage sale today and Saturday at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church.
East Texans will have a chance to peruse the wares for a $2 entry fee from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
“The purpose of the Rummage Sale is to raise money for the Junior League of Lufkin and all of its projects like Back to School Bonanza and Girls Rock Academy,” said Tracy Nichols, league president. “Every bit of this is donated, so everything we make is turned into money to support our projects.”
Rummage sale co-chair Savannah Haney said the sale is in a larger location, and they have a wider selection, especially of home decor, toys, clothing and shoes.
“I love working the actual sale, seeing everyone’s faces,” Haney said. “We give vouchers to various human service agencies, and it’s really fun to help them shop, be their personalized shopper for the day.”
The ladies say they are very particular on the items they accept, so this is an opportunity for many to get higher quality items that they may not have been able to find otherwise.
The more than 100 members donate to the sale, and Haney said they enjoy window shopping. Last year, she purchased a wreath that was donated by Nichols.
Co-chair Jaime Landrum encouraged the community to consider the rummage sale this weekend because the money goes toward a worthy cause.
“It’s a way to help people,” she said. “When you’re coming and shopping and paying the $2 admission fee, you’re giving back to the community. It’s going back to something, and you’re helping women, children and the rest of the community.”
Cash and card are accepted at the sale.
