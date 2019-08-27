The Angelina County Commissioners Court will discuss numerous items during today’s regular session.
The meeting is set for 10 a.m. at the Angelina County Courthouse Annex’s courtroom. County treasurer Jill Brewer will discuss the monthly report for July 2019 and the investment report for the quarter that ended in July, as well as present an Insured Cash Sweep with First National Bank of Wichita Falls that the court can approve.
Mark Compton with FirstNet Solution will appear before the court to discuss FirstNet Communication.
Commissioners will discuss and take possible action on the fourth amendment to the Employer Hospital Services agreement between the county and CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial.
Michael G. Parker of Everett Griffith & Associates Inc. will ask the commissioners to consider a Homeowner’s Road Maintenance Agreement.
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Roy Owens will discuss and ask for the approval of the sheriff’s and constable’s fees for civil process and other services for the fiscal year 2020.
Commissioners will also consider action on extending the Flight Operations Agreement with Helicopter Express Inc. to conduct flight operations as part of the Domestic Marijuana Eradication program from Aug. 31 to Sept. 31.
Action on the early voting and Election Day hours and locations, along with election officials is to be considered, as well.
Commissioners also will discuss and consider action on scheduling a public hearing for the consideration of the petition to establish Angelina County Emergency Services District No. 1.
Maintenance supervisor Hilton Hinson will present a slideshow of an upcoming courthouse landscape project.
Three budget transfers also will be considered. The first is for Road and Bridge Precinct 1 for $10,000 from hard top roads to culverts. The second is for Roads and Bridge Precinct 3 for $100,000 from carry-over to hard top roads. Finally the airport has a $1,000 transfer from repairs to parts/shop supplies.
