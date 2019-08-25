Commercial pilot Deanna Wallace detailed her recent flight from North America to India with The Lufkin Daily News’ podcast host Scott Skelton on “Tell Me What You Know.”
Starting in Fargo, North Dakota, in a King Air 200, she ended up in India — a travel time of about 10 days.
“It was challenging; it was definitely different than the way we operate planes in the states,” Wallace said.
Thanks to the help of another organization taking care of the piles of paperwork for the various countries Wallace would be stopping in, her portion of planning took one week. She flew commercially from Dallas to Fargo to pick up the plane.
An international ferry flight was at the top of Wallace’s bucket list, so she paired with a mentor of hers — who has done about 40 of these crossings — for this mission to train.
The King Air 200 has a shorter fuel range than some models, so Wallace and her mentor flew east to fly with the prevailing winds to make use of a nice push from behind. If they had flown west, they may not have had the fuel needed to make some of the longer pushes like from Alaska to Russia.
The plane was being flown to India to be used for cloud seeding — a process of adding dry ice or silver dioxide into clouds to help them form into rain clouds.
They flew in three- to five-hour stints. The crossing from Iceland to Ireland was Wallace’s farthest water crossing of her career at the time. The farthest she had been was 50 miles off the coast of Florida to the Bahamas.
Fuel and weather calculations drive the navigation, and Wallace said her mentor’s motto for these trips is to stay flexible because something, probably many things, will change.
The two flew into countries like Croatia and Egypt and Saudi Arabia, meeting people and seeing things as they went. After dropping off the plane, they flew commercially from India back to the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
Wallace already has another trip to India planned to bring the same kind of planes back in October. This will be phase two of her training, flying out with a mentor but picking up two planes. She will fly through Japan and Russia on that journey.
Wallace’s journey to becoming a pilot began between her junior and senior year of high school almost 22 years ago. She went to her local airport, met with the only flight instructor and asked how to get started.
“By August I was doing my first solo,” she said. “I took my first check ride in December of that year and just didn’t stop. I love it, fell in love with it.”
She moved to Auburn University in Alabama. She graduated at 20 with the private pilot’s license she earned in high school plus instrument rating, commercial certificate, multi-engine add-on, initial flight instructor’s certificate, instrument add-on and a multi-engine instructor’s certificate.
“Everything I could get, I got at that time,” she said.
After graduation, she worked at Auburn as an instructor. Then she got a job at Continental Express Airlines. She had just gotten through training when 9/11 happened, and the airlines furloughed 10,000 pilots.
“We all went to whatever jobs we could find at the time,” she said. “They lost a lot. A lot of people switched careers entirely. A small percentage came back, but they kind of have a name for us as the lost generation because they lost a ton of that particular population.”
Now there is a shortage of all types of jobs in the aviation industry — pilots, mechanics, avionics professionals, air traffic controllers and more. Wilson encouraged students and teachers to see this demand and respond.
Wilson ended up going back to instructing until she took a job flying a King Air for a real estate developer on the East Coast. She said she fell in love with the general aviation and corporate side of the aviation world and decided she wouldn’t go back to the airlines.
“When the airlines recalled two years after our furlough, I had a big decision to make — do I go back and be an airline pilot, or do I stay flying the smaller stuff? That’s where I’ve stayed, and I’ve loved every minute of it,” she said.
The varied equipment and people whom Wilson works with makes her job interesting, she said. She also continues to teach pilots on the side.
