The Lufkin City Council will consider allowing city manager Keith Wright to buy the former Calvary Baptist Church Family Life center at 516 Montrose St. for $850,000.
The center will be used to expand the Parks & Recreation facilities, Wright said. The building has a full-service kitchen, a full-size gym, several activity rooms, classrooms and office space, making it ideal for the city’s expansion, he said.
“It will expand our capability of providing services to citizens,” he said. “We’re limited where we’re at now. … It was purposefully built for the type of activities we want to have and it’s the final step in the 2005 master plan. It was the only thing we have left.”
While it does not completely solve the issue of finding things for the youth in Angelina County to do, it does represent a step forward in that direction, Wright said.
“I hope people get excited about it and can see the big picture, and see what the city can do,” he said. “We want to make this available to as many people as possible.”
The city has not yet determined pricing for any of the activities or gym use and will be working with the Parks & Recreation board to determine how best they will make it accessible.
If approved, the building and services will be opened to the public in stages, but the city hopes to make it accessible as soon as possible, he said.
This would save the city from needing to build a new facility that could cost upward of $2.3 million, Wright said. If approved, the city also would be purchasing the building for less than what it was appraised at, he said.
He also will be asking the council for additional money to run a fiber internet system and phone lines to the building as well as make some minor repairs. They also will need to pay for a change in signage.
Wright said the city will sell two buildings downtown that will help foot the bill. They also will consider a resolution to pay for this building with a bond sale to be acquired after the first of the year.
“I think this is a tangible thing we can do for the community that is different from just a new road,” Wright said. “This is something they can touch and be a part of.”
In other business, the council also will consider:
■ Establishing Aug. 20, Sept. 10 and Sept. 17 as the council meeting dates to conduct public hearings, establish a tax rate and consider approval of the 2019-20 fiscal year budget.
On first reading:
■ Accepting a $50,0000 grant from the E.L. Kurth Jr. Charitable Foundation for the Lufkin Police Department for improvements to the Southbase Training Facility.
■ Approving budget amendments to allow the U.S. Highway 59/Loop 287 Utility Relocation project.
■ Conduct a public hearing and consider on second reading for:
● A zone change at 2604 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to “commercial.”
● A zone change at 2407 and 2411 E. Denman Ave. to “commercial.”
● A zone change at 1624 Sayers St. to “commercial” and “light manufacturing.”
