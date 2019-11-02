Lufkin native Daniel Spikes has been chosen as the assistant superintendent of administrative services.
Spikes will join LISD in May after he completes his contract at the University of South Carolina, where he currently serves as an assistant professor in the Education Leadership and Policies Department in the College of Education. Former assistant superintendent Johnny Giles will serve as interim until then.
“We are thrilled to have Daniel and his family back home in East Texas,” Superintendent Lynn Torres said. “He comes to us with a wealth of knowledge, and he will be an excellent leader for our staff and students. We’re indebted to Mr. Giles for stepping in to help us during the transition. He is masterful at working with parents, and it’s great to hear his gregarious laugh back in the building.”
Spikes was born and raised in Lufkin to parents Willie Spikes Sr. and Charlotte Spikes, pastors of West End Church of God in Christ in Lufkin. He graduated from Lufkin High School in 1996 and he received a bachelor of arts in English from the University of Texas at Austin.
He spent seven years at LISD as a seventh-grade English/language arts teacher at Lufkin Middle School and as an assistant principal at Lufkin High School after he obtained his masters of educational leadership at Stephen F. Austin State University.
He returned to UT Austin to pursue his doctorate and served as a graduate assistant before becoming the assistant director for the Pre-College Academic Readiness Programs and then the district site coordinator for the federally funded Principalship Program.
He served in various capacities at Iowa State University before moving on to USC.
Spikes and his wife, Garisa, have three daughters — Madeline, a junior at ISU; Hannah, a high school freshman; and Gabriella, a second-grader.
Garisa Spikes will serve as the success coach for dual credit at LHS after she completes her position as the academics programs coordinator for the Department of Education Leadership and Policies at USC.
She is a Houston native with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from UT Austin and a master’s of educational psychology with a concentration in school counseling. She has worked as a physical education and ELA teacher at LMS, an ELA teacher at Webb Middle School in Austin, and a middle school counselor in Austin, Nevada, Iowa, and more.
The Spikeses were not available for comment at this time.
