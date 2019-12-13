HUDSON — The Hudson City Council approved two Economic Development Commission projects to repair sections of road throughout the city during Thursday night’s meeting.
A 110-foot-by-18-foot section at the first turnoff to Evans-Gann Road will be laid over with asphalt for $4,000. The council has faced several complaints regarding the road because of its poor condition for more than a year, as has been discussed in other council meetings.
“The EDC met today and approved today to pay to repair that section of road,” city manager James Freeman said. “It will be a part of a project until we work our way up Evans Gann road.”
Freeman didn’t know how much more of the road would be completed by the end of the year, but said this is a starting point.
The city also will begin work on an 80-foot-by-20-foot section of road in the Cedar Ridge subdivision for $3,300.
“The road running through Cedar Ridge is a concrete road — I don’t know if some of you have noticed, but concrete roads in the city are starting to show their age,” he said.
This was prompted, in part, by a section of the road that collapsed in front of an elderly woman’s house, Freeman said. It was temporarily fixed until the city could get it approved through the proper channels to do more work on that road, he said.
The city also approved a proposed mobile home park, to be owned by Johnson and Johnson Property Management LLC. The park is to be put together by the owners and each of the mobile homes rented out, Mayor Robert Smith said.
The park will be on the corner FM 706 and Shumaker Lane, he said. The entrance will be on FM 706, but not Shumaker.
There is no determined cost to rent or schedule for the park to be completed at this time, he said.
They also approved a contract to allow the municipal court to take credit card payments.
