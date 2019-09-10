Age: 17
School: Lufkin High School
College/professional plans: Attend the University of Texas to study finance.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? Coach Quick’s dancing.
Favorite form of social media? Why? Instagram. It has everything.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? “Congratulations” by Post Malone. It’s a song about accomplishments.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? I don’t really eat the school food, but I’d like better drinks.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? There’s no other place that loves their people as much, and it’s just a family atmosphere.
Have you changed since freshman year? Yes, I matured a lot and learned from many mistakes that made me into the man I am today.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? Poverty. I feel like money rules the world.
What advice would you give your freshman self? Everyone makes mistakes in life. Those who take their mistakes and learn from them will reach their goals.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? Mrs. Segura inspired me to do anything I put my mind to. Coach Lamb always reminded me to separate myself from others to be successful.
