Angelina Beautiful/Clean will host Service Saturday from 8- 11 a.m. Saturday.
“We have a holiday recycling initiative each year … but last year was the first time that we created the Service Saturday event,” Jennifer La Corte, the director of AB/C said. “It’s a great way to cap off our recycling initiative and also offer a way to show what a difference a few people and a few hours can make.”
Participants have several options for serving the community. They can choose between cleaning up litter along highways for Adop-A-Highway, upcycling greeting cards for current service members with members of American Legion Auxiliary No. 113 or using plastic bags to create sleeping mats and pillows for Lufkin’s homeless.
“Giving another avenue for people to think about how to reduce their waste and re-purpose items helps others to re-imagine what waste is and how to lessen the impact of the waste stream,” La Corte said.
AB/C began working with the auxiliary a few years back, but the auxiliary has been creating “Because We Care” boxes for current service members since 2006, La Corte said.
“The few volunteers that were compiling the greeting card part of this care package each month could no longer continue due to health,” she said.
“It’s a perfect way for Angelina Beautiful/Clean to help another organization and honor our veterans while furthering the idea of environmental stewardship.”
Last year, the organization collected hundreds of greeting cards for service members and cleaned up more than 250 pounds of trash from the local roadways, she said.
“New, this year, we are adding the option to upcycle standard plastic bags to create ‘plarn’ — plastic yarn — to be used to crochet into sleep mats and pillows for our local homeless population in Angelina County,” La Corte said.
They’re asking for everybody and anybody to participate this year. They will provide breakfast and lunch to volunteers as well as supplies for the projects.
“Many New Year’s resolutions often include: get involved in the community, volunteer more, do activities with my family, reduce waste, recycle more, change habits,” La Corte said. “These are all things that apply to this event and we would love to grow it more and more each year to become a countywide day of service.”
