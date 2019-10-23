A chance of showers and rain returns to the area later this week as the temperature has a steady decline.
Today’s forecast is sunny with a high near 75 and a low around 51 during a clear evening, according to the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office, which provides forecasts for Angelina County.
A brief hazardous weather outlook issued by the weather service also notes showers and thunderstorms are possible in the area beginning Thursday, however there are no expectations of severe weather as of Tuesday afternoon.
Thursday’s forecast is sunny in the day with a high near 73 and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the night, with a low around 51. Friday has a 40% chance of showers in an otherwise mostly cloudy day, with a high near 62 and 30% chance of showers in the night with a low around 46. The chance of rain is 30% Saturday during the day, and 20% at night before 1 a.m. Sunday’s high is 64 and the low is around 45.
On Sunday, the forecast clears up with a sunny day and a high near 71 coupled with a low around 49 in the night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.