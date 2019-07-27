Walt Whittington with Dinosaurs Rock put on a gem of a presentation Friday at Kurth Memorial Library.
The Gems Rock! show included a display of museum-quality specimens of minerals and gems and a discussion of their uses in everyday life.
“The Earth is all about rocks and one other thing,” Whittington told the gathered children. “If you and I came from Mars, we would understand it in a flash, what the Earth is about. Because, when we arrived here from Mars, we would astounded to look at the Earth and see that most of it is covered by — ”
“Water,” one student answered.
“Are you a scientist?” Whittington asked him. “Some libraries like to put people in the audience who teach at other institutions.”
Whittington told the students that there is water covering the Earth today, but it was not always that way. He explored the formation of Earth and its rocks with the students, and then he talked about identifying rocks.
He pulled out a chunk of comet and asked the students to identify facts about it. Was it heavy or not? Was it light or dark? Was it rough or smooth? Then he talked to the kids about the part rocks played in the extinction of the dinosaurs.
“Sixty-five million years ago my favorite rock fell out of the sky,” Whittington said. “Not this one, a much bigger one. One so big that if it went up to the clouds, you’d have to go that much higher, six miles, into the sky. It hit where Mexico is today.”
He began giving the students context clues on the dangerous things that came out of the Earth after the meteorite hit, allowing Mr. Meteorite, Ms. Lava, Mr. Fire, Ms. Smoke and more to join him on the stage and don hard hats. Then they talked about what part those things played in the deaths of the dinosaurs.
“Sixty-five million years ago a rock fell out of the sky and hit Mexico, and it caused a volcano that killed almost everything on Earth,” Whittington said. “The lava didn’t kill all the dinosaurs — lava cools down too quickly. The poisonous gas may have killed a lot of the dinosaurs, but it wouldn’t have killed the prehistoric sea life.
“The smoke, the fire, you can see how that wouldn’t kill everything. But a deep, dark cloud of ash rose up into the sky and blocked the sun for weeks, and when it did, what happened to the plants on the Earth? They died. When the plants died, what happened to the plant eaters? They died. And when the plant eaters died, the meat eaters died.”
Whittington said he loves hosting these events because working with the children reminds him of being around his grandchildren who are now teenagers.
“I used to do all this kind of stuff with them,” he said. “We would make volcanoes every time they came over, we would dig for rocks, we would put together sharks tooth necklaces. It was just natural.”
Campers at St. Patrick Catholic School’s Fun Camp regularly attend programs at the library. Camp counselor Margie Valdez said they’ve been coming for several years now.
“They always look forward to it,” Valdez said. “We’ve been doing this for several summers, and I guess we’re just making a habit out of it.”
The campers said they were excited for the Gems Rock! presentation Friday morning.
“I can’t wait to dig with gems,” 5-year-old Sierra Rike said. “I like gems, and I like digging.”
Sierra said the library’s dinosaur dig was super fun, and she knew the gems would be, too. Seven-year-old Nathan Laird said the best part about the library this summer was all the dinosaur-themed programs.
“I like the megalodon and the brontosaurus best,” Nathan said. “But it was really cool to see the fossil exhibit because it had a huge megalodon head that was right next to us.”
Seven-year-old Aiden Garcia said the library had tons of nonfiction dinosaur books to search through whenever they wanted to know more about the dinosaurs they saw in the programs.
“I think new interests have been formed through all the different things the kids have gotten to do,” library youth services coordinator Kaitlin Valdez said. “I’ve had several kids tell me they want to be paleontologists since we’ve had the dinosaur dig and Dinosaur George, which is just the best.”
For more information about the library and its events, visit cityoflufkin.com/library, the Kurth Memorial Library Facebook page or call 630-0560.
For more information about Whittington and Dinosaurs Rock, visit dinosaursrocktx.com, email DinosaursRock@earthlink.net or call (281) 530-0005.
