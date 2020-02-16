The Pitser Garrison Convention Center was full of excited faces and great food as the NAACP held its annual Back to School, Stay in School Scholarship Banquet Saturday evening.
The event brought the community together to hear Lanthia Fisher as the speaker and see the awarding of four college scholarships to exceptional Lufkin and Huntington High School students.
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is a worldwide organization dating back to 1909 and consisting of more than half a million people today. The Lufkin chapter holds around 80 of those members.
“We try to help with education, the political system, just everybody. It’s not a black organization, it’s an organization for all. ... We’re just proud that everyone gets in and works together,” said Sydney Benemon, president of the Lufkin chapter of the NAACP.
Benemon has been the president for three terms, assuming the role after Guessippina Bonner stepped down to run for city council. Benemon has been a member of the NAACP in Lufkin since she was 12 years old.
The big event of the night was presenting those four high school seniors with scholarships to further their education after graduation. Three of the students have aspirations to join the medical field, and one is planning on majoring in business. Jurlene Sparks is the Lufkin NAACP’s scholarship chair. She is responsible for sending the scholarship applications out to schools and churches each year, and said she gets great joy out of “seeing the enthusiasm on the individuals faces when they get it.”
CHI St. Luke’s sponsors two of the scholarships and the local NAACP and Angelina College help to sponsor the other two.
“Most people think the NAACP scholarship is just for African Americans. That’s not the truth,” Sparks said. “It’s for anyone that meets the criteria, that wants to excel, wants to expand, wants to give back to the community.”
Kaelin Morris is one of the four scholarship recipients who is counting down the days until graduation.
“Only 97 days to go” as of Saturday, she said.
When she found out she received the scholarship, Morris said she immediately and excitedly texted her mom. Saturday night was even more special for their family, because her grandparents were in attendance and had no idea she was awarded the scholarship until it was officially presented to her at the banquet. Morris will be attending Prairie View A&M in the fall as a nursing major.
“It felt amazing because I felt like I represented our community, as African Americans and also the community of Lufkin,” Morris said. “I really do thank the NAACP organization. The scholarship, to me, represents black excellence and how we strive to make each and every one of us to be better and be stronger going into our future.”
