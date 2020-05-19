Age: 18
School: Lufkin High School
College/professional plans: Molecular biology/STEM cells
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? Making my basketball coach run.
Favorite form of social media? Why? Twitter. It has the funniest videos.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? "Graduation" by Kanye West. It's in the name and it talks about life after graduation.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? Just about everything.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? A community that genuinely looks after each other.
Have you changed since freshman year? Yes, both physically and mentally. I have grown physically, but my mentality has changed, too. My mindset has grown to be the best version of myself, in and out of the classroom.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? I wish people with opposing views would talk about their differences instead of trying to be louder than one another.
What advice would you give your freshman self? You will be fine.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? Mr. Eubanks, 10th grade. He taught me to apply discipline to my studies. This discipline helped me in all aspects of school.
