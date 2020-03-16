Lufkin police are investigating a late-Sunday incident where man was pistol-whipped in the Crown Colony subdivision.
A release from LPD states the man sustained an injury and was taken to a local hospital, conscious, alert and talking. The incident occurred at 10:30 p.m. on Spyglass Drive and involved three people.
Before officers arrived, the gun went off inside the home the incident occurred at. Dispatchers learned the man was bleeding, and the caller believed he had been shot.
Once officers were on scene, they learned the man had been pistol-whipped, not shot. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, and the incident remains under investigation at this time.
