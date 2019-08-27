Chances of thunderstorms are present throughout an otherwise hot work week.
Today’s forecast has a 20% chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office. The high will be near 96 with heat index values as high as 105. The chance of showers and storms increases to 30% in the evening with a low around 75.
“Locally gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be possible in the stronger storms Wednesday morning over portions of Northeast Texas and North Louisiana, before diminishing from northwest to southeast during the afternoon,” a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service states.
“The weak front will drift west southwest into East Texas and Southeast Oklahoma Thursday and Friday, which may allow for isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms each day over these areas.”
Wednesday has a 50% chance of thunderstorms in the day with a high near 92 and a 20% chance in the night with a low around 73.
Thursday’s forecast includes a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the day and a partly cloudy evening, with a high near 93 and a low around 71.
Friday has a 20% chance of showers and storms in the day and a mostly clear evening with a high near 93 and a low around 69.
The chance of precipitation diminishes with the weekend, according to the early forecast; Saturday appears to be a sunny day with a high near 93 and a low around 71, and Sunday’s high is 94.
