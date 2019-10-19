Lufkin police arrested a man on Wednesday who is accused of inappropriately touching a teenage girl twice.
Gregory Lomax, 63, of Lufkin, is charged with indecency with a child-sexual contact. As of late Friday, he remained in the Angelina County Jail with no bond set for his charge. County records indicate this is Lomax’s only arrest in Angelina County.
Officers visited a home Monday after the girl’s mother contacted the police about her daughter’s outcry, the affidavit for Lomax’s arrest states. Police spoke with the girl, who said Lomax had touched her inappropriately twice earlier in the evening.
As she spoke about the incident, police noted the girl was emotional and learned she had called the suicide hotline at one point before calling her mother.
Lomax was willing to speak with detectives about the allegations, but the affidavit for his arrest did not include the details of his interview.
