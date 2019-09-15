Any City Music is looking to bring the rock scene back to East Texas.
Founders Brandy Romano and Casey Sizemore started the business to help establish a firm foundation for local music to thrive. The short way to describe the business would be an online presence, Sizemore said.
“At this point in time, it’s a movement to bring rock ’n’ roll back to Lufkin,” he said.
While they are more than willing to promote any genre of music, they want their focus to be on rock — the music of their youth.
“There used to be a big rock scene back when we were in high school, just after graduation,” Romano said. “It all just seemed to die off.”
They thought the scene was mostly dead, but as they began to search, they found more and more of the genre.
“There wasn’t an outlet to find the information, but once we started looking for anything rock or alternative, anything that wasn’t really country, we started realizing there was a lot more of it around Lufkin than what we thought,” Romano said. “We just didn’t know where it was taking place.”
The beginnings of Any City Music came from a mutual love for high-quality sound production and for music in general.
“One day we just decided we were going to merge those efforts, and we built what started out as a blog,” Sizemore said.
“A lot of the beginning was informing people who was performing where,” Romano said.
Part of anycitymusic.com is a calendar with upcoming performances in East Texas. Romano and Sizemore seek the dates out, and local bands can submit their show dates.
As the business has grown, Sizemore and Romano have expanded their services to setting up and running sound, booking venues and working toward building up the rock scene in Lufkin.
“We’re currently trying to spread and branch out, find some more venues that are open to this style of music,” Romano said. “On any given weekend, you can go out to a lot of places around Lufkin and catch some country music. I’d like to see it get to the point where we have some more variety in genre.”
The two invited interested venues and bands to contact them at their Facebook page. They have sound equipment to supplement if a venue does not have a system.
“We don’t intend to stop,” Sizemore said. “When we chose our name, we chose it for a reason.”
“We have plenty of room to grow and branch out,” Romano said.
