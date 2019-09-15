“Duck Dynasty” star Jase Robertson will be speaking at 6 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Baptist Church.
Eddie Brown, minister of music, said the church decided to invite Robertson to speak after meeting together for Bible study and prayer.
“We were brainstorming ideas for future events to bring our community together,” Brown said. “Someone suggested a well known speaker would be a great way to do it. Most of us are fishermen and hunters, and all had watched ‘Duck Dynasty’ on A&E.
“We knew the Robertson men were all Christians, and Jase was one of our favorites. So we got in touch with his people and worked out the details.”
Robertson has traveled across the country, speaking in almost every state, but he said the South is his home country.
“I get excited when it’s somewhere in Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi,” he said. “We feel like that’s all basically our family, even though last week we were crowned Texas state champions because LSU beat Texas and the Saints beat the Texans.”
The Robertsons used to travel to speak regularly, but it slowed down until the release of the podcast “Unashamed” hosted by Jase and Phil and moderated by Alan.
“It’s kind of a laid back ‘Duck Dynasty’ style,” Robertson said. “We talk about the Bible, talk about life, talk about tough issues in a real way.”
Being real is important to the Robertsons. He said he was surprised to find out that he could just be himself on the show, and he has carried that with him ever since.
One thing he said he enjoys about speaking is being able to connect with all kinds of people and break down some stereotypes.
“There’s a lot of people who are on the fence,” he said. “You can tell they’re surprised because they have a stereotype in their mind of the South or my family or the show. I think once they hear my speech, regardless of what color they voted in the election, I think they do respect the message — who we are. We love everybody. There’s not a racist, prejudiced bone in our body.”
With faith and honesty, Robertson enjoys bringing people together and surprising them.
“There’s something unique about our show that I didn’t realize,” he said. “There’s a lot of military, first responders, all these high-stress jobs that people needed a distraction from what’s going on. At the same time, you have a lot of sick kids and people in cancer centers who are just trying to get away from what’s going on.”
Since the show was so family-friendly, people of all ages have experienced his family, and he enjoys seeking out the people who made a choice to be at the show, even though it was difficult.
“We always have the same conversation: ‘I got to watching your show in the hospital.’ Those kind of moments, to me, are the crowning jewel moments,” he said. “You realize, this is what we do. We try to bring some encouragement to people who are going through tough times.”
In addition to jokes and encouragement, Robertson hopes his message of transformation will touch people.
“My biggest fear as a kid was public speaking,” he said. “Here I am today doing the thing I was terrified to do. It took 20 years, but I’ve gotten over it.”
