Ana Villanueva’s Spanish students celebrated Mexican culture and their ancestors through personalized Dia de los Muertos projects last week.
Exactly 100 projects were created and displayed in the Lufkin Middle School multipurpose room, and teachers were encouraged to vote on their favorites. Villanueva said she didn’t know about Day of the Dead until she was a student at Stephen F. Austin State University.
She asked her parents, who are from Mexico, why they never celebrated, and they said that while it was a popular celebration in Mexico, it wasn’t very popular in the U.S. at the time. Since then, the celebration has gotten bigger, and events are held in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.
“Not long after that, I lost a son,” Villanueva said. “In January, it will be five years since I lost my son. So when it was time for Dia de los Muertos again, I thought this was another way I could honor my son and celebrate his life.”
In Villanueva’s Spanish class, students learn about different Hispanic cultures and their practices. She said she thought this would be a great way for them to honor Mexican culture and connect with their families.
The students created presentations with a picture of their relative and items that represented their personalities or things they loved in life.
Zaniya Johnson talked about her Grandpa Jimmy, born in Garrison, a graduate of Lufkin High School and Angelina College. Zaniya included a car because he liked to travel, money because he took his job very seriously, a Twix to represent his favorite candy and decorations of a fire and a lake because he liked to go camping.
“He graduated with honors in nursing from Angelina College, so I have his stethoscope, and my mom actually had his nursing jacket,” she said as she put the jacket on.
Jimmy left a rendition of “Remember Me” by Margaret Mead for Zaniya and her family to read after he passed. It reads:
“To the living, I am gone. To the sorrowful, I am never return. I am at peace to myself and the world. I cannot speak, but I can listen. I cannot be seen, but I can be heard. So remember me in your hearts and thought. Remember me in your memories. Remember the times we laughed, we loved, we cried and we fought together. I am resting in peace with the highest hope that someday we shall unite again in God’s kingdom.”
Addie Tamez spoke about her great grandmother aka “Granna.” She included marigolds for her favorite flowers, cherries for her Christmas cherry salad dessert, the Farmers Insurance logo for her occupation, a picture of a painting she made of the house her husband was born in and roses to represent her passion for floral design.
“She died when I was 1 or 2,” Addie said. “I enjoyed being able to talk about her with my grandfather.”
Yisselle Castro chose her tio (her mom’s brother) because she attended his funeral in Mexico this past January. She talked about the things he loved — tacos, watching Mexican soccer or fútbol, listening to the cumbia band Mr. Chivo and wearing Cowboy attire.
“It meant more to me because I was actually there to experience it,” Yisselle said. “He lived in Mexico — he was born in Mexico, and he died in Mexico.”
In lieu of the normal assignment, one student created a presentation on Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, and one student brought the whole class servings of champurrado, a thick hot chocolate dish, because of his relative’s love for food.
“The students have enjoyed it, and I have enjoyed it,” Villanueva said. “They’ve gotten to talk about their loved ones, and even if they didn’t know them, they’ve gotten to know them.”
One student even told Villanueva that they were able to connect with their mom for the first time because of this project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.