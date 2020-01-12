As Abundant Life Methodist Church hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the building of their Family Life Center Saturday morning, many churchgoers stood alongside community members with golden shovels, beaming with excitement at their vision becoming a reality.
The church has been actively working on putting together the Family Life Center for four years now.
“In our current facility, we only have so much room to do so many things,” Pastor David Briggs said. “We only have one space that’s for multipurpose, and we already use that with an after-school tutorial program, plus the regular ministries of the church. ... We just ran out of room to do ministry, and our hearts were heavy to do more in this community as a church.”
Once the center is built, there are plans for it to house a preschool that will be affordable. It will accommodate all families, but be targeted at low-income ones.
There will be several community-oriented ministries at the Family Life Center, as well. Those will include financial literacy, health and parenting, alongside the more traditional Bible classes of the church.
“We want the Family Life Center to be a hub for community empowerment and health,” Briggs said.
Briggs has been with the church since 2014.
“When I arrived here five years ago, I just picked up on the vision that was already in the hearts of the people,” he said. “There are so many people that stepped up, believed in the vision, served and gave, and really made this project possible.”
The center should be completed in about six months, so the church is looking forward to opening their facility sometime this summer.
As Briggs said in his speech right before the groundbreaking, “We’re not just building a building, we’re building a community.”
