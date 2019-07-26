The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the names of those involved in the fatal two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
Tyler Duke, 17, of Lufkin, has been identified as the driver of the 2009 Nissan in the two-vehicle crash, and was the individual pronounced dead at the scene by Angelina County Justice of the Peace 3 Pat Grimes Grubbs.
Three other passengers were in the Nissan as well; Charity Lawson, 20, of Orange, was taken to a Conroe hospital by medical helicopter. Faith Lawson, 16, also of Orange, was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial in Lufkin by ambulance, then later transferred to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. A 1-year-old girl also was in the vehicle, properly secured in a child passenger safety seat system and taken to CHI St. Luke’s for minor injuries.
As of Friday afternoon, the Nissan's passengers were last reported as being taken in for treatment, their current conditions are unknown.
The driver of the patrol vehicle, Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Stacy Seymore, 51, of Wells, was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont by air ambulance for medical treatment.
Sheriff Greg Sanches has been posting updates on his Facebook regarding Seymore’s status since the crash. Preliminary reports said he had a fracture in his right foot that will require surgery. His left foot and two ribs also were broken. Seymore’s first surgery finished late Thursday, with his second surgery was set to begin about 2 p.m. today.
A preliminary investigation of the crash by DPS indicates it occurred about 3 p.m. Seymore’s patrol unit was traveling south on U.S. Highway 69, about a mile north of Zavalla, when the northbound Nissan attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone and struck the patrol unit head-on. Both vehicles came to rest off the side of the road next to the southbound lane.
Following the crash, miles of U.S. 69 north of Zavalla were closed as authorities worked the scene and left room for two helicopters to touch down in the area.
In a Facebook post, Sanches expressed thanks to dispatchers and the numerous agencies that responded to the scene, and asked for prayers for those involved in the crash.
“The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our deep appreciation to the Lufkin Police Dept. dispatchers and officers for their quick response and willingness to assist our agency with incoming calls during this crisis,” he said. “We would also like to thank the road construction crew that was there immediately to assist, DPS, Zavalla PD, Constable’s Tom Selman and Chad Wilson, Huntington PD, TXDOT, the Fire Department’s, EMS, Care Flights and all others that assisted at the scene. At times like this words do not seem to be enough to convey our gratitude.
“Thank you for your continued prayers for Lt. Stacy Seymore and his family during his recovery. Please keep our officers and first responders in your daily prayers.
“We ask that you also keep the families of the others involved in the accident in your prayers as they go through this difficult time.”
