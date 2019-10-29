The area forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the week before the weather calms closer to the weekend.
Today’s forecast includes a 20% chance of thunderstorms in the day and a 30% to 60% chance through the night, according to the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office. The high today is expected to be 73 with a low around 63.
“A strong cold front will approach from the northwest, returning the chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday,” a hazardous weather outlook published by the National Weather Service states. “On Wednesday, as the front crosses the area, a few of the storms may become strong to severe along and ahead of the line. The primary risk with storms will be damaging winds.”
Wednesday’s forecast predicts an 80% chance of thunderstorms during the day and early evening, with a 70% chance later that night. The high expected Wednesday is 76 and the low is around 44. Thursday’s forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers during the day, with a mostly clear night. The expected high Thursday is 54 and the low is around 35.
Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 57 and a low around 38. Saturday is expected to be party sunny with a high near 59 and a low around 40. Sunday’s initial forecast indicates it will be a sunny day with a high near 63.
