A man accused of sexually assaulting a child has pleaded guilty.
John Jacob Williams, 21, now faces 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child. The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Williams on July 1, 2017. He was later transferred out of the county jail for two days on Aug. 30, 2017, and returned on Sept. 1, 2017.
At this time, Williams remains at the Angelina County Jail awaiting his transfer to prison. He is currently the third longest-serving inmate in Angelina County, with a total of 901 days confined as of Wednesday.
Attorney John Reeves represented Williams in his case, which was held before state District Judge Bob Inselmann. Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Stroud was the prosecutor.
Williams was charged after a mother told authorities she walked into a room and found Williams touching her child inappropriately, according to a previous story in The Lufkin Daily News. The girl later said in an interview that Williams dragged her into the room.
A medical examination performed on the girl noted injuries consistent with the sexual assault she described.
