The suspect accused of opening fire on police in a November manhunt has been indicted.
An Angelina County grand jury handed up indictments on Nathon Dakota Lamar, 18, during its January session. Lamar’s charges include two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, deadly conduct, burglary of a habitation, theft of a firearm, unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft.
Additionally, Lamar was indicted on a separate charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle from a prior case.
He is being held at the Angelina County Jail at this time with a $300,000 bond, a decrease from his previous bond of $755,500.
Authorities responded to the area of FM 2021 and Ransom Brown Road on Nov. 20, 2019, regarding a burglary in process involving a man, believed to be Lamar, with a handgun. Police went to Lamar’s home about the same time he did and an exchange of gunfire occurred, according to his arrest affidavit. No one was reported injured.
Following the gunfire, Lamar ran into a nearby wooded area, which prompted a daylong manhunt, the affidavit states. The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and Lufkin Police Special Response Team responded to the call and persisted in the search for Lamar, aided by K9 units. Thermal imaging was also used as the sun set.
Eventually, authorities found Lamar hiding in the attic of a home he had allegedly broken into about 7:15 p.m. that night and took him into custody with no further incident, according to the affidavit.
In other news, the grand jury indicted Christian Chavarria, 20, of Lufkin, on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by exposure. Chavarria remains at the Angelina County Jail at this time with a $200,000 total bond, an increase from his previous bond total.
A young girl, 4 years old at the time, made an outcry and implicated Chavarria, his arrest affidavit states. CPS contacted ACSO about the outcry in September of 2019.
The girl received a forensic interview at Harold’s House, in which she said Chavarria exposed himself to her and sexually assaulted her, the affidavit states. Due to her age, she does not have a sense of time and could not identify specific calendar dates.
Chavarria had a previous arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child, but was not required to register as a sex offender according to his arrest warrant.
The grand jury also indicted Nathan Reese Hill, 37, of Huntington, on charges of assault/family violence by occlusion, continuous family violence and aggravated assault.
Hill is booked in the Angelina County Jail at this time with a $500,000 total bond, a decrease from his previous bond total of $750,000.
A Lufkin police officer picked up Hill’s ex-fianceé at the Big’s convenience store in the 2400 block of East Denman Avenue in November of 2019, according to his arrest warrant. She told the police Hill had driven her to FM 326 against her will, choked her, brandished a knife and would not let her leave.
The woman had rips in her shirt and bruising on her body that corroborated the statement she gave, the warrant states.
Hill’s ex-fianceé said they were going to a friend’s house when he accused her of cheating and threatened her, the affidavit states. At one point he began to choke her and asked her, “Are you ready to meet the Lord?” she said.
Hunters in the area spooked Hill, she said, and he took her back to the gas station where LPD picked her up.
As ACSO investigated the case, the sheriff’s office learned Hill was out on bond for aggravated assault/family violence - impeding breath or circulation for a separate incident in which his ex-fianceé was the victim as well.
Other grand jury indictments include:
Nathan Michael Ashley, unlawful possession of a firearm, $3,000 bond, in jail
Michael Wayne Turner, driving while intoxicated, $35,000 bond
Bryan Andrew Ashton, possession of a controlled substance, $7,500 bond
Tarus Lavan Roberts, theft, $6,500 bond, in jail
Ronald Tyrone Murphy, unauthorized use of a vehicle, $4,000 bond, in jail
Barron Shondale Bentley, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, $5,000 bond
Navor Chavez, possession of a controlled substance, $6,000 bond
Paul Washington, two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, $3,000 bond
Codero Deearl Hunt, assault/family violence, $20,000 bond, in jail
Tommy Lorenzo Williams, assault/family violence, $3,500 bond
Michael Eugene Bunting, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, $50,000 bond, in jail
Travis Thornton, unauthorized use of a vehicle, $4,000 bond, in jail
Layna Clouse Brewton, bribery, $10,000 bond
James Michael Seymore, forgery, $5,000 bond
Eric Dwayne Falvey, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, $7,500 bond
Danny Davidson, theft, $5,000 bond, in jail
Amber Denise Weatherly, possession of a controlled substance, $50,000 bond, in jail
Pamela Renee Ritter, theft, $5,000 bond
William Boyd Bizzell, possession of a controlled substance, $2,000 bond
Taneisha Lashaye Wade, possession of a controlled substance, $7,500 bond
Carrie Lynn Fink, driving while intoxicated - child passenger, $2,000 bond; child endangerment, $2,000 bond
Ashley Pruitt, delivery of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond
Shannon DeWayne Cheney, possession of a controlled substance, $5,000 bond
Tanya Pate, possession of a controlled substance, $54,000 bond - increase
