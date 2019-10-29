The makers of 89.5 KVNE and 91.3 kgly announced they will be starting a new radio station — Fuzion, La Voz de la Armonia, which will be played on 102.3 FM.
The station will feature primarily Spanish Christian music and will reach the Lufkin and Nacogdoches area, station president Troy Kriechbaum said. They hope to begin broadcasting at the start of the year, he said.
“While looking at the need in the area, we looked at the 2010 census data and what the projections are for the 2020 census and quickly found out that Spanish-speaking folks in Texas are the largest growing demographic,” he said.
They realized there would be a whole new group of people for them to reach and wanted to spread the Gospel to them in their “heart language,” he said.
“Our real heart and vision is to reach our Spanish speaking neighbors across all of East Texas in their heart language,” Kriechbaum said.
While many in that demographic are able to listen to the Christian stations they produce in English, they wanted to create more options for people to worship, he said.
“They love to worship the Lord in their heart language, which is Spanish,” Kriechbaum said. “Our hope is to reach them in their heart language with the good news that Jesus saves us.”
Forty-one percent of Lufkin ISD students are Hispanic and 47% of Nacogdoches ISD students are, he said. That alone provided a good reason for them to expand this programming to Angelina and Nacogdoches counties, he said.
“Just looking at school district numbers we see that there is a need to reach people for the Lord in their heart language,” Kriechbaum said.
This is one of a few expansions they are celebrating, but Fuzion is the only one to reach Angelina County, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.