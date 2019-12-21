The Lufkin City Council approved a Fiscal Year 2019-20 Street Overlay Program on Tuesday, which will inject $600,000 into the city’s failing streets.
Chuck Walker, Street Department director and traffic engineer, presented a list of streets in each ward that were given a Pavement Condition Index number between zero and 100, with zero being the worst and 100 the best. Streets with a PCI ranking less than 55 were considered failing.
“Somewhere in between that is where we typically are,” city manager Keith Wright said. “We try to maintain a PCI of 56, anything below that we’re looking to rehab. So we try to focus on and concentrate on the worst conditioned streets that we can find in the city in each ward and evenly divide the money in each ward.”
The list of streets was then selected based on the PCI index, the road designation, condition of the utility line and available funds per ward, a report by Walker to city council said. The total estimated cost of repairs is $531,205, but that number may fluctuate because of unforeseen issues, Walker’s report said.
The cost of repairs is:
■ For Ward 1, $87,819.25, which will go toward repairing Casper Street from McMullen Street to Raguet Street and Nile Street from McMullen to the end of the street.
If there are enough leftover funds the city will look at fixing: Milam Street from Lining Street to Chestnut Street; Red Town Road from Ellen Trout Drive to Newman Street; and Simon Street from Leach Street to Kurth Drive.
■ For Ward 2, $89,198.44, which will will go toward repairing: Higgins Avenue from Dale Street to the end of the street; Rosebrook Drive from Montclair Street to Pineburr Street; Garvan Street from Sunrise Avenue to plain cement concrete and Melvin Avenue from Timberland Drive to Forest Park Boulevard.
If there are enough leftover funds, the city will look at fixing Montclair Street from Randybrook Drive to Oleta Avenue.
■ For Ward 3, $86,342.58, which will go toward repairing Card Drive from Old Pond Road to Tulane Drive and Renfro Drive from Shadybend Drive to Ford Chapel Road.
If there are enough leftover funds, the city will look at fixing Kiwanis Park Drive from Tulane Drive to the end of the street.
■ For Ward 4, $85,546.89, which will go toward fixing Champions Drive from Crown Colony to the end of plain cement concrete.
If there are enough leftover funds, they’ll look at fixing Darlington Street from Tulane Drive to Rosedale Drive.
■ For Ward 5, $93,475.07, which will go toward repairing Roseneath Street from Copeland Street to Reen Avenue; Pierce Street from McGregor Drive to Reen Avenue; and Trailwood Court from Trailwood Circle to the end of the street.
If there are enough leftover funds, the city will look at fixing Pine Hill from Carriage Drive to the end of the street and Schuller Street from Pershing Avenue to Camp Street.
■ For Ward 6, $88,822.82, which will go toward repairing Idylwood Drive from Sunset Boulevard to House Street; Turner Street from West Kerr Avenue to the end of the street; and Pinehurst Drive from Feagin Drive to Moss Drive.
If there are enough leftover funds, the city will look at fixing Lela Street from Johnson Road to the end of the street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.