Diboll duo Gracie and Cruso Crager took second place in the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo for their handmade gate.
“Our grandpa asked us to build a gate for his ranch, and on the ranch there’s an oak tree right beside where the gate’s going to go, so we took a picture of it and outlined it, and that was our main inspiration for the gate,” 11th-grader Gracie said.
“We called it Twin Oaks because the tree has a twin,” seventh-grader Cruso said.
This is the second project for the siblings to complete together, and they are already planning their next project.
“It is a lot of technical stuff,” Cruso said. “We had to use AutoCAD and all that.”
“The main thing we had to consider when we were building it is that (grandpa) had to drive his camper through it, so we had to make it tall enough for him to drive through,” Gracie said. “The rest was just what looked the best.”
That created problems at competition, however, because it was too tall to transport effectively, so the two had to modify it for transport.
They also had to make adjustments for smaller problems. For example, they added spines on the back of the tree to keep it stable in the wind.
The two said they did fight a bit during the process, but seeing the end project was amazing.
“It was really fun, especially since we placed second in our class,” Gracie said. “We know that we worked together to do it and got second place in our class.”
To make the gate stand out, the team painted it black to make the wood contrast, stained the wood, put caps on the end to make it look more finished and more.
There were around 50 gates at the show, and the students were able to meet one another and talk about their building processes. Gracie and Cruso said they learned quite a bit from the other competitors.
“We had to know everything about our gate at competition,” Cruso said.
“We had to know the width, the height, that we used three-inch square tubing, the kind of wood we used, the color and brand of stain we used,” Gracie said. “They also do a showmanship category, so you have to pull people aside and ask them if they want to hear about the gate because the judges for the showmanship are random people, and you would never know.”
“They’re like undercover cops,” Cruso said.
The students said they are excited to attend the Houston show in two weeks and to move on to bigger and better projects in the future with the skills they are learning along the way.
