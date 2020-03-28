HUDSON —The Hudson Volunteer Fire Department has been a pillar of the Hudson community since its creation in 1974.
The Hudson Lions Club created the department and purchased its first truck from the Texas Forest Service.
Felton Lemke was the first fire chief. He and a few others, like Bill Beaty, Robert Covington, Sylvester Guerra, Gowland Bass and Coleman Standley, led the way to what is now the HVFD, according to its website.
Mark Loose and Robert Smith have been members of the department for 40 and 37 years, respectively. They said the department had three trucks when they first started — a “deuce and a half” Army truck, a Jeep and a 1980 Dodge Power Wagon (which is still in service today).
The two had formal basic training through the department and have since attended many trainings to stay up to date.
“It’s a pretty massive amount of knowledge that firefighters have to have to do the job that’s required,” Loose said.
Being a part of the volunteer fire department means a lot of time and commitment, the two said.
“I’ve donated over 40 years to the community,” Loose said. “Back then, I was 18 years old, and I ain’t going to lie, it was the excitement of jumping in a fire truck. But over the years, I’ve seen that this is a very vital service that this community and every community needs.”
“I had a car catch on fire on FM 706 and burn up,” Smith said. “That kind of stirred me, and I got interested and involved.”
Without a volunteer fire department, a community is susceptible to delayed help or no help during a fire crisis, they said. The department protects people and property and offers a quick response time.
But it requires hard work and sacrifice. Smith said there’s something about Thanksgiving dinner — without fail, there is always a fire.
“I don’t know how many Thanksgivings and Christmases I have left over the years,” he said.
From then to now, Smith and Loose said the fire department has become much more professional and has been able to acquire much better equipment.
“It’s just a world of difference trying to operate a fire department in Army trucks versus modern firefighting apparatus,” Loose said. “There’s no comparison. Every fire that we fought was fought with a brush truck or an Army truck that had a 10- or 15-horsepower motor on the back of it. You go from that over 20 or 30 years to a ladder truck that can pump 1,500 gallons a minute.”
The ladder truck can carry 500 gallons of water, so the department uses tankers to supplement water when needed.
The department added a second station on state Highway 103 west in 1983 when Smith joined. Loose said Smith was instrumental in getting that station built.
“We got a grant for it, and they were going to put posts in the ground, and I said, no, we’re not going to have swinging doors and dirt floors,” Smith said.
“We needed another station for two basic reasons: No. 1 is insurance premiums,” Loose said. “The other one is ISO (Insurance Services Office) ratings that the state controls.”
The more protection a community has from fire, the lower insurance premiums will be. The rating starts at a 10 and can go down to a 1. The station is a 6 right now, and that means anyone in the Hudson school district will have cheaper ratings than before the second station was built.
To get the best rate, you have to live within five miles of a fire station, Loose said.
“If we get another one out in the FM 706 area, that will stretch that much further out,” Smith said.
The more the department interacted with the community, the more everyone got to know them. Smith said he enjoys meeting people in the grocery store who remember when he came to put out a fire on their property.
Over the years, the department began to offer community events like the annual fish fry, haunted house, family pictures and more. Loose said the department has tried its best to stay involved with the community, going to every function they are invited to.
“I think it’s important for fire departments to do that because if you’re not out there in front of your community, and they’re not seeing you, I think you’re more prone to dry up and go away from lack of support,” Loose said.
One of the current issues the station is battling is attracting volunteers. Chief Marcial Foisie said the goal is to continue to provide the best service possible, but that is becoming difficult as volunteer numbers dwindle.
“To meet the needs of the future, we’ve got to have members,” Foisie said.
“Recruitment is a problem, and retention is a big thing,” Loose said. “I don’t think people understand how much work and time it takes.”
As the department has grown, it has added more volunteer positions. Nowadays, a person doesn’t have to fight fires in order to serve their community fire department, and the work is worth giving back to the community, Foisie said.
Despite the struggles that come with being a volunteer firefighter, both Loose and Smith said they would do it all over again.
“The firemen in it are like brothers,” Smith said. “It’s a wonderful family.”
“It’s kind of like a second home,” Loose said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.