For the first time, the 35th annual Texas State Forest Festival will include the Lumber-JACKED Fitness Challenge today.
Anyone can participate in the list of fitness events available. Late registration can be done at the gates but those registering late are not guaranteed a T-shirt.
The morning will begin with the 8:30 a.m. Lumberjack Fun Run, which has a 1-mile run and a 5-kilometer run, and at 9:30 a.m. there will be free Zumba.
At 10:30 a.m., the Strong Man/Woman/Couples competition will start. This event is a CrossFit style strongman contest, competition host Jeremy Nettles said. It was created to allow all types of fitness levels get in and learn the joy of working out.
“It is constant, there are no pauses or breaks in between, it will be timed,” he said. “But some of the events are: a stone carry, an atlas stone, a yoke carry, farmer carry handles, obviously you’ve got to do some burpees, a sprint and tire flips. A lot of fun, high-intensity programming.”
Organizers wanted to pick something that would be tough but fun and would represent the lumberjack theme of the Forest Festival, he said.
“I hope the community gets behind fitness,” he said.
Event organizers hope to teach people that there is more to working out and that there are ways to make exercise fun, and that will make someone want to keep doing it. Nettles said there is a lifestyle in Lufkin that they hope to help people out of, and the only way to do it is through exposure and teaching.
Nettles runs the Gains and Glory Gym on state Highway 94 with Abby Nettles. They both worked as police officers in Lufkin before opening the gym.
They will be dressed as lumberjacks at the event and hope people will do the same to keep with the theme and make it fun, she said.
“Hopefully this won’t be the last fitness event that we do in Lufkin,” Jeremy Nettles said. “We hope it takes off and the community gets behind it.”
“We want to help Lufkin live a happier and healthier life,” Abby Nettles said. “Even if they don’t go to our gym, we want them to go somewhere and do something to improve their health.”
