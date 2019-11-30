One man died and another person was injured Friday night in a one-vehicle crash Friday night on Scotty Beard Road, just east of FM 842, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Alejandro Garcia was the driver of a 1991 Chevrolet pickup that was traveling east when the it drove off the roadway to the right, overcorrected to the left before crossing back over the roadway and hitting a tree, according to DPS Sgt. David Hendry.
Garcia, 49, of Lufkin, was pronounced dead at the scene by an Angelina County Justice of the Peace, according to Hendry.
A passenger with Alejandro was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial in Lufkin and later transported to Hermann Hospital in Houston for treatment.
The preliminary investigation indicates the crash happened about 7:45 p.m. The crash remains under investigation, according to Hendry. No additional information is available at this time.
