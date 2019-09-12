St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church hosted a community concert celebrating the completion of the parish’s new pipe organ Wednesday evening.
The 4.5-ton Casavant organ was specially made and shipped from Montreal, Canada. It has 2,057 pipes — the tallest of these being 19 feet, the smallest being 2 inches.
The organ arrived at the church in pieces in early February. It was assembled by April of this year. Greg Simmons, director of music, said the organ adds to the worship experience — helps the choir and congregation in singing and allows them to be more expressive.
“It’s also just beautiful to look at, so it adds a good bit to the building, as well,” Simmons said. “It makes it a very inspiring place to worship.”
“It is a beautiful sounding instrument, as well as an attractive instrument that we believe has enhanced our tradition of sacred music,” the Rev. Ralph Morgan said.
The parish has expressed their love for the organ, as well, Simmons said.
“They didn’t realize what a wonderful opportunity it is,” he said. “They now see that it’s something really, really special.”
The SFA Chamber choir came out to perform works like William Harris’ “Behold the Tabernacle” and John Cook’s “Fanfare.” One song called “The Trumpet Shall Sound” was performed in honor of those who lost their lives to domestic and foreign violence.
The Rt. Rev. Jeff Fisher from Tyler was in attendance to perform the dedication and consecration of the organ.
“Consecration and dedication is literally setting something aside for use in God’s church for God’s people,” Simmons said. “It is something set aside for holy work.”
“This is what we do for sacred instruments and tools that we use in worship,” Morgan said.
“All of our vessels, even our vestments, are blessed and consecrated for the use to glorify God.”
The instrument is as much for the parish as it is for the community, and the parish invites the community out to the normal worship services at 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. every Sunday, as well as the future special events the church will host with the organ as a focal point.
