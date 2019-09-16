Dr. Keven Ellis of Lufkin has been appointed chairman of the State Board of Education by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The term is set to expire on Sept. 16, 2021.
He was elected to a four-year term in November 2016, and represents 31 Northeast Texas counties in District 9. He is a member of the board’s Committee on School Initiatives.
Ellis served on the Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees and served as board president in 2015-16 before his election to the state board. He is a former member of the Lufkin ISD Education Foundation and the Lufkin ISD Tri-Ethnic Committee.
He owns Ellis Chiropractic in Lufkin. He is a member of the Texas Chiropractic Association and the American Chiropractic Association.
Ellis is a member and past president of the Lufkin Host Lions Club and past president of Angelina Benefit Rodeo and the Z&OO Railroad.
He attended Western Washington University and received a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from the Texas Chiropractic College.
Ellis beat Democratic nominee Amanda M. Rudolph and Libertarian candidate Anastasia Wilford to win the position in November 2016. He defeated Mary Lou Bruner, a 69-year-old former schoolteacher from Mineola, in a runoff election to win the GOP nomination.
The State Board of Education sets policies and standards for Texas public schools, and its duties include setting curriculum standards, reviewing and adopting instructional materials, establishing graduation requirements and overseeing the Texas Permanent School Fund.
