Age: 18
School: Pineywoods Community Academy
College/professional plans: I want to major in graphic design, studio arts or creative writing.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? I can’t really pinpoint an exact memory, but all I know is these past few years have been memorable. There were good times and some bad times, but in the end all of those experiences have helped me get to this moment.
Favorite form of social media? Why? I prefer talking with someone face-to-face, so there’s no confusion in the conversation.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? No song. Just silence and the sound of our hearts beating in anticipation for the moment that we’ve all been waiting for, or the song “The Best Day of My Life” by American Authors.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? I’ve survived the cafeteria menu this long so it must not be that bad. The only thing I can’t stand is when they add raisins to the sweet potatoes.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? Lufkin is the land of restaurants and retirement communities. Honestly, Lufkin is one of the best places to be raised. It’s small enough to feel like home but big enough to always meet new and exciting people.
Have you changed since freshman year? Yes. My eyesight is worse, and I’m way better at drawing now. In all seriousness, I have grown into a better person these last few years. Being surrounded by so many different people and personalities have made me see everyone’s unique perspectives, which helps me to be more kind and understanding.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? This world is so full of hate. I just want everyone to love each other and be friends. P.S. I really wish that we would put our differences aside and work for a cleaner Earth.
What advice would you give your freshman self? “Hey, don’t worry. You’ve got this! I know. I’ve seen it!” Me to my nerdy freshman self.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? I think every teacher that I’ve ever had has placed even a small amount of inspiration in me, but Mrs. Albritton, my third-, fourth- and fifth-grade English teacher, was always so optimistic.
She taught me how to look at the bright side of things. That will always be the best gift anyone could ever give me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.