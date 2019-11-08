The Lufkin Detachment Marine Corps League is looking for volunteers to help with this year’s Toys for Tots.
Brian Crews, Toys for Tots coordinator for Angelina and Trinity counties, said the annual program is underway, but help is needed to deliver Toys for Tots boxes to participating locations.
“We’re in full swing, we just have a shortage right now,” he said. “Our membership has declined due to illness. We’re shorthanded to get our boxes out in the community.”
The league is asking for volunteers to help deliver Toys for Tots boxes to the various business locations in the area.
“We just need to do it real quick. We’re way behind,” he said.
Toys for Tots has benefited Angelina County since 2010. The program focuses on keeping toys and monetary donations within the community they are given in; donations made in Angelina County stay in Angelina County for the local children. The program will continue to collect toys through Dec. 16.
Additionally, a fundraiser is set to take place Saturday at Walmart to benefit Toys for Tots. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., customers can pay $10 for a fajita plate with a choice of beef or chicken, as well as beans, rice, tortillas, a dessert and a drink.
Toys for Tots only accepts new, unwrapped toy donations or monetary donations. Those interested in donating, volunteering to deliver boxes or hosting a box at a business may contact Crews at 633-3013.
