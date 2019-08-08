The United Way of Angelina County announced a $315,000 fundraising goal for 2019.
“The $315,000 is a goal that pushes us but is attainable so we can continue to celebrate the success of the community,” Erika Neill, the 2019 fundraising campaign chair, said.
“What’s really exciting to me is that United Way gives back. It’s a way for Angelina County to give to the several nonprofits of Angelina County and know that their money will stay local.”
Neill has been a part of the United Way for years, but this is her first run as the campaign chair. She wanted to be a part of United Way because simply by helping or donating, someone can reach many of the nonprofits in Angelina County.
The five-week fundraiser will begin in October, and in years past the organization has managed to surpass its goal thanks to the contributions of the different participating groups.
Neill is excited about fundraising this year because of the number of manufacturers that moved to or expanded in Angelina County, she said.
The increasing number of industry jobs might make their goal easier to attain, she said, whereas fewer industry jobs in the recent past would have made fundraising a challenge.
The United Way is unique in its fundraising because rather than just asking businesses for donations, they are reaching out to the employees of each business and asking for their help, she said.
“That way, everybody feels like a part of the effort and they all feel like they’ve contributed to make the county a good place to live.”
The 2019 division goals are:
Corporate Business, $59,250; Diboll, $85,250; Financial, $29,000; General Solicitations, $21,000; Health Care, $30,000; Retail, $8,500; Government/Public Service, $21,000; Lufkin Independent School District, $15,000; Media, $7,000; Attorneys, $5,000; Insurance, $10,000; Huntington, $4,500; Lufkin St. Supported Living Center, $4,500; Angelina College, $4,000; Dentists, $2,500; Hudson, $4,500; Realtors, $3,000; Central/Pollok, $500; Zavalla, $500.
