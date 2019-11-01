Lufkin Fire Department’s Jesse Moody has been selected as the department’s new fire chief.
Moody is a 26-year veteran of the local fire department. He had his final interview with city officials on Thursday, a release from the Lufkin Police and Fire Department states.
“In the application and interview process, we felt that Jesse Moody’s level of experience and internal knowledge was unbeatable,” City Manager Keith Wright said. “He can hit the ground running and give us the best opportunity to build upon our past successes while taking the department to the next level.”
Moody began his career with Lufkin Fire in 1993 and has served as a firefighter/paramedic, climbing up the ranks to fire chief. Prior to being the chief he served as battalion chief.
“I feel honored to be chosen as Lufkin’s newest fire chief,” Moody said. “I’m looking forward to the challenges that come with it.”
Former Fire Chief Ted Lovett stepped down from his role as the department head in June. Assistant Chief Duane Freeman acted as the interim fire chief during the search for a new full-time chief, which began in July. More than 40 candidates from around the United States applied.
Southwest Leadership out of Dallas screened the initial applicants. Todd Renshaw, who leads Southwest Leadership, narrowed the applicants down to 12 semifinalists that were scrutinized by a board of fire chiefs from across the state. The 12 were then narrowed down to three finalists.
Before the infal interview, the three finalists underwent leadership assessments developed by Riley Harvill of Leader Select LLC, a partner of Southwest Leadership.
“Dr. Harvill’s assessment told us things that would not have been easily determined through the standard application process,” Director of Public Safety Gerald Williamson said. “Knowing those strengths and weaknesses allowed us to tailor each interview to specifically address those areas.”
