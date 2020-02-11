Angelina County Commissioners approved a resolution on Monday to help the Angelina County Airport move forward with a $1.6 million grant to build a game fence around the airport.
“Usually they put you through a three-year plan, but we got bumped to the first year for some reason,” Airport Manager Gary Letney said.
The resolution is another step in the process to obtaining a Federal Aviation Administration grant with assistance from the Texas Department of Transportation.
The airport is expected to pay 10% of the cost of the game fence, which is $161,500, Letney said. He said the money will come from the airport’s general fund budget. The airport does not receive funds from taxpayers or the county, he said.
The airport was named the “Most Improved” by TxDOT in April 2019. The grant hasn’t yet been approved by TxDOT, but the airport hopes to hear something by late spring, Letney said.
Commissioners also tabled District Attorney Joe Martin’s request to spend $8,218.62 of the assets forfeiture account for additional remodeling costs for the new DA offices and up to $20,000 from the same account for furniture and office equipment for those offices.
At the Jan. 28 court, commissioners approved plans to have Moore’s Building Associates convert several rooms into five offices for $21,619. Those offices are needed to accommodate new positions at the DA’s office approved for the 2020 budget.
During that meeting, District Judge Bob Inselmann told commissioners about issues the offices currently face with soundproofing. He said that if he was an assistant DA looking for a job, he wouldn’t come to Angelina County because the offices are too cramped and the walls are too thin.
“You can hear the person next to you, loud and clear,” he said. “And we’re talking about important, confidential matters in our county.”
The $8,218.62 would be used to soundproof the offices, put in carpet and doors, County Judge Don Lymbery said.
Commissioners opted to table the issue because they were concerned that by approving both of Martin’s requests they’d exceed a state threshold that requires they go out for bids, Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Pitts said.
“I had an uneasy feeling about it and thought about tabling it until we can do more research,” he said.
Pitts said he was concerned they didn’t approve enough money for the whole project after walking through the courthouse. He said that he didn’t want to approve more that would put them over the threshold in case it ended up costing more and requiring that they go out for bids.
The commissioners were told by both Lymbery and County Attorney Cary Kirby that they’d be fine to approve both requests, Pitts said. But Kirby said he’d get the Attorney General’s opinion before moving forward.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Bobby Cheshire ultimately moved to table the request and Pitts seconded it. Lymbery voted against tabling either issue.
He said the two requests had little to nothing to do with each other and expressed frustration at the commissioner’s reticence. The $20,000 for the office equipment wasn’t part of the contract with Moore’s, he said.
“Now we’ll wait another two weeks before approving the extra $20,000 that Cheshire and Pitts were insisting was a part of the project,” he said.
In other business, the commissioners also:
■ Discussed the annual review of the Angelina County Hazard Mitigation Plan and future funding opportunities.
■ Approved early voting locations, hours, polling locations and issued a notice of the General Primary Election for the Democratic and Republican parties.
■ Approved the final plat of the Arena Estates — Phase 2 and the final plat of the Lewis Road Subdivision No. 1 in Precinct 3.
■ Terminated the previous appointment of assistant county attorney Gary Taylor to the Angelina County Bail Bond Board and requested confirmation of the county judge’s status on the board.
■ Tabled an electronic recording agreement between the county and Avenue Government Record Services to allow the Angelina County Clerk’s office to accept documents electronically.
Approved budget transfers for:
■ The County Jail, $5,000 from utilities electric, $3,000 from capital outlay and $2,000 from food costs to go toward inmate medical care.
■ The Angelina County Airport, $480 from airport repairs to the telephone utilities.
