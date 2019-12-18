Billie Jean Cuttler pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit capital murder and received a 35-year prison sentence.
Cuttler, 23, entered her guilty plea before state District Judge Paul White Wednesday morning as part of a plea deal with the state. The punishment range for her charge was a minimum of five years in prison to a maximum of 99. White accepted the guilty plea and sentenced Cuttler to 35 years in prison.
She originally was charged with murder in the August 2015 drowning death of her 3-year-old nephew, Mason Cuttler.
Mason’s family reported him missing Aug. 17, 2015. His body was later found drowned in a pond near the family’s property after several hours of searching involving numerous agencies.
Cuttler's then-boyfriend Bobby Woods Jr. also was charged with murder. A jury found him guilty of capital murder on Aug. 16, 2019, almost four years after Mason’s death. He now faces a life sentence in prison.
During investigations on Mason’s death, authorities noted inconsistencies in Woods and Cuttler’s statements. Following several hours of interviews, Woods told the authorities he had pushed Mason into the pond. He had believed that Cuttler was pregnant, testimony during Woods’ trial indicated, and that they needed to make room for their unborn child.
Cuttler’s attorney, Al Charanza, later said his client was never pregnant.
Mason’s great grandmother, Janey Ramsey, gave a victim impact statement following the jury’s decision to convict Woods.
“The day you and Billie took Mason’s life, you took away all of his rights,” the impact statement said. “The right to have a birthday every year. The right to his first day of school. The joy and love of his parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. He was just a little boy who couldn’t defend himself from someone like you.”
Ramsey gave another statement following Cuttler’s guilty plea.
“It is my hope that Mason will be the first and last thing you think of every day while you are in prison,” Ramsey said.
Cuttler has remained in custody as her competency to stand trial was twice questioned. A jury found her incompetent to stand trial on March 23, 2017. She was transferred to the North State Hospital’s Vernon facility for treatment on March 27, 2018, and remained there until July 18, 2018, after being found competent.
The second competency trial resulted in the jury finding her competent to stand trial on May 16, 2019.
Following the second jury’s decision, the state offered Cuttler a 20-year sentence to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit murder on June 20. Part of that agreement required Cuttler to testify during Woods’ trial.
Ultimately she wasn’t called upon to testify by District Attorney Joe Martin and assistant District Attorney Ken Dies, and White did not accept that agreement.
