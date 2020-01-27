Members of emergency service agencies from as far away as Arkansas came to Angelina College over the weekend for a three-day course concerning wide-area searches.
The Wide Area Search class is taught all over the United States, and trains search and rescue teams to manage, plan for and then conduct search operations when large and widespread disasters occur.
“You’re in dispatch, and you’re getting calls in and people are saying, ‘Hey, I’m hurt over here; Hey, this car is blown off the road over here; The roof blew off my neighbor’s house,’” said Mike Stephens, public information officer and member of the Hudson Fire Department Canine Search and Rescue Team.
He said in the past, first responders would go directly to those locations. However, in those type of disasters, resources are limited and the areas that need help are often spread across a large area. The weekend addressed those problems by putting members from different emergency service teams together to create disaster plans from different perspectives.
The class included team members from the Arkansas Search and Rescue Team, Texas Task Force 1, volunteers and professionals from surrounding counties and members of the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department, which hosted the event.
On day one, the teams managed a search operation for a tornado in Greensburg, Kansas, while the second day consisted more of “boots on the ground” activities. The third and final day was a compilation of both aspects, consisting of a tabletop exercise where each group both planned and managed “the search operations for Hurricane Katrina in the Mississippi area,” said Milton Vincent, a part time adjunct instructor of the course.
“After repeated disasters such as Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Rita and the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster, they realized that there was a lack of training for those types of catastrophic events,” Vincent said, further explaining the history and importance of the nationwide Wide Area Search class. “Hopefully this will help standardize things. ... Immediately after a disaster it is just chaos. This helps to bring it all together and help organize the operation.”
