Huntington ISD Health Services will offer a Stop the Bleed training for administrators, counselors, social workers, nurses and others in the community.
“Some of our nurses were trained at our Annual School Nurse Convention several years ago, and have since conducted trainings for our students and staff,” registered nurse Wanda Havard said. “These sessions will train the participants to recognize life-threatening bleeding in someone who is injured and effectively assist that person.”
The two trainings will be presented from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at the high school library, but there are only 30 spots available. Anyone interested should register through the Region 7 Educational Service Center.
“Studies have shown that the help given by an immediate responder can often make the difference between life and death, even before medical professionals arrive,” Havard said. “The Stop the Bleed course gives participants the necessary tools to become an empowered initial responder.”
Stop the Bleed is not the same as CPR training. House Bill 496 mandated that students and staff at every school district in Texas should offer the training and implement traumatic injury response protocol by Jan. 1, 2020.
Schools must also provide bleeding control kits in easily accessible areas. The kits must contain: chest seals, compression bandages, space emergency blankets, latex-free gloves, markers, scissors and tourniquets.
Registered nurses may apply to become instructors after attending this training. For more information, contact Havard at 876-4722 extension 4009.
