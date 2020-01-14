Chances of showers and storms in the region will persist throughout the week while temperatures remain mostly mild, forecasters say.
There is a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m. today, according to the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office. Patchy fog also in the forecast until 10 a.m.
The chance of storms will decrease to 30% during the course of the day, which ends with a 20% chance of showers tonight. Today’s high is 73 with a low around 65.
The forecast for Wednesday calls for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day with a 30% chance of rainfall into the night.
The high should be near 76, with a low about 64.
There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day on Thursday, dropping to 20$ that night. The high should be near 72, with a low around 60.
The National Weather Service is issuing a hazardous weather outlook for Friday and early Saturday as a cold front washes through the region. Seasonal temperatures and dry conditions are expected to return after the front passes.
There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and a 40% chance that night, with a high near 76 and a low around 52.
Saturday’s forecast shows a 30% chance of showers in the day with a high near 66 and a low around 37. Sunday’s early forecast is mostly sunny with a high near 56.
