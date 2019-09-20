Five Angelina County veterans will be leaving for Denver soon to attend a seminar on preventing suicide among veterans.
Aaron Ramsey, James Weihe, Walter Mclendon, J.P. Cassata and Dorothy Wilson will leave for Colorado on Oct. 1 to learn how to work with a veteran considering suicide and how to run a local chapter of the Together with Veterans organization.
“If it’s stopping one veteran from taking his or her life, for me, that’s a success,” Ramsey said.
The group’s team leaders have begun implementing plans to establish a Together with Veterans branch in Lufkin. They will use the training they receive from the national organization in Colorado to help local veterans find the support and assistance they need to prevent future suicides.
The goal is to take their training and use it to teach others in the program the same skills. From there, they hope to create a network of people who are there as a community to support veterans.
“When I heard about this, I thought this was a fantastic opportunity to maybe make a difference,” Wilson, the group’s communications coordinator, said.
Wilson served in the Air Force from 1991-95 as an intercontinental missile ballistics launch officer for the Peacekeeper missiles. While on active duty one of her crew killed himself while on patrol. Around that same time her father-in-law, who was a veteran, also committed suicide.
“It always bothered me that I had no clue and had no understanding,” she said.
Ramsey served for 23 years in the U.S. Army active duty and the reserve. Several of the soldiers he served with committed suicide. He thinks the organization is a good way to help East Texas veterans who may be considering taking their own life.
“I just want to help anyway I can, there are a lot of veterans who are out there who have been through a lot and if there’s anything I can do to help, that’s why I’m here,” he said.
Weihe currently serves in the Army National Guard in Lufkin, and has for 20 years. They’ve had people in the local unit commit suicide, he said. He is seeking a degree in counseling from Stephen F. Austin University. He said he hopes to use this training professionally, as well.
Cassata did two tours in Vietnam and has fought his ownsuicidal thoughts, he said. His son and some of his friends committed suicide. He said some of this is for selfish reasons — he wants to learn to cope with his problems as well — but he wants to use this to help anyone he can.
“I’m really concerned with the problem we have with all the veterans committing suicide nowadays,” he said. “Me and some other Vietnam veterans made a promise that we’d never turn our backs on any other veteran that came back from any other country the way we were treated. We were treated badly when we came back and it I lost a lot of friends to suicide.”
