Director of the Second Helpings program Aurelia Newton and the Roundtable were honored at the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce 100th annual Chamber Banquet Friday.
Newton received the Golden Anvil award for the establishment of the Second Helpings program, which repurposes fresh, unused food from schools and donates it to nonprofits, who then take it to needy families in the community.
“Well, I couldn’t do it without the ladies sitting back there,” she said, gesturing to her table.
She shared the idea with a crew of friends and they began by taking the leftover food from Lufkin ISD’s summer feeding programs and delivering it to the nonprofits. After piloting their idea, the group learned just how much food can be saved from the landfill and given to those in need.
After the pilot run, the group began to regularly accept food from Lufkin High School, Middle School and the kitchens of Slack and Burley primary schools.
Since its inception in 2017, the organization now has more than 100 volunteers who take special warming boxes to the schools to load up with the leftover food, then to the nonprofits. The nonprofits then pair the food with others to complete meals for that day and the next. Some of that food is frozen each week in the event of an emergency; the rest is delivered for free.
Newton used her acceptance speech as an opportunity to impart some wisdom on the way people view hunger and what they can do to prevent it in others in the community. She asked that people volunteer to help the organization continue to grow and prosper.
“Even when I go to the back of Walmart and I see there’s this big Dumpster and it’s filled with vegetables, or it’s filled with fruit, and they’ve thrown it out just because it’s bruised, there are people who would eat it even with a bruise on it,” she said.
“There are people who don’t have food. … Even those cafeteria ladies are happy to know that there’s food that they don’t have to throw away.”
Lufkin’s Roundtable received the Angelina Award for community service over several decades. The group is its legendary ribeye sandwiches, but also for their long history of scholarships and fundraising.
“This isn’t our normal wardrobe,” Jerry Highnote said on behalf of the Roundtable. “We’re much more comfortable in blue jeans, khakis, shorts and overalls. … We are a ‘just get it done’ group.”
It all started in the late 1970s with a group of men meeting every morning to drink coffee at K.C. Platt’s Feed Store. In 1982, Alan Day brought his hand-made round table and around the same time the group also began meeting once a month in the evenings and cooking for their families.
It was during one of those evenings that the group decided to donate their cooking skills to raise funds. They began by donating a fish fry for 100 people as an auction item at the Expo Center Anniversary Party and that grew throughout the county and would raise thousands of dollars to help local students with college expenses.
The first fish fry was purchased by a woman for her parents’ 35th anniversary. The knights traveled to their home in Fort Smith, Arkansas. After an evening of cooking, the couple donated $10,000 that the group would use for their first set of scholarships.
In the 30 years since that evening, they’ve donated nearly half a million in scholarships. They have run fundraisers to build that fund and have also donated their time to help other fundraisers grow.
The 13 original members of the Roundtable were: K.C. Platt, George Henderson, Joe Berry, Raymond Moore, Rufus Duncan, Peyton Mathis, Edd Kenley, Bob McCurry, Paul Hicman, Chester Treadaway, George Honea, Rupert LeBlanc and Oscar Highnote.
Those who joined the group not too long after it began: Charles Arnold, Jerry Highnote, Hugh Anderson, Mack Coward, Keith Spencer, Ernest Rowe, Bob Brown, Jim Stephens, Joe Rich, Ray Polk and Kip Miller.
“Raymond Moore was instrumental in getting this group together,” Hightower said. “Ray Moore also came up with the ribeye sandwiches. … Raymond Moore received this award back in nineteen-ninety-something and he gave the most memorable speech Lufkin had ever heard.”
“Wow, thanks,” Moore said.
The men then exited the stage.
The chamber finished off the night with a huge birthday bash, complete with cake and taps flowing from the Angelina Brewing Company while a band played.
RayAnn Baker with American State Bank said she thought the event was amazing. She was impressed by the increase in turnout and the love she believes Lufkin residents have in their town.
“I have been in Lufkin since 1962. I grew up here, and this is the most amazing bunch of people I have ever worked with,” she said.
Baker is a diplomat with the Chamber and looks forward to helping it achieve its goals in the coming year.
Cindi Neal agreed with Baker that the event was awesome, adding that she’d attended the event several times but was thrilled when she arrived this year.
