Lufkin Police arrested a couple Thursday on charges that the man had a sexual relationship with a girl under the age of 18 and the woman had saved and sent video of the incident to others.
Matthew James Allsbrooks, 29, and Jennifer Kennedy Grimes, 44, were both arrested Thursday evening and remain in the Angelina County Jail as of Friday afternoon with no bond set for their charges. Allsbrooks’ charges include sexual performance by a child and assault/family violence — impeding breath/circulation. Grimes is charged with possession with intent to promote child pornography.
The affidavit for their arrest states a family member of Grimes reported to the police that she had been sent a video depicting a man, believed to be Allsbrooks, touching a female’s privates. In the video, the female’s face cannot be seen, however Grimes’ family members believed they identified her as a girl that was 17 years old at the time the investigation began due to her hair and body shape.
The girl later received a forensic interview at Harold’s House and denied the incident occurred. The detective on the case spoke with Grimes, who said that she was in the video, and that she sent it to her family members for educational purposes. Later, the detective spoke with Allsbrooks as well, who denied having sex with the girl, denied making a video involving the girl or with anybody, including Grimes. He further said he was not in the video.
Grimes’ family members gave written statements and said they had observed Allsbrooks and the girl in the video, and said it was not Grimes as Grimes had tattoos and a scar on her lower back, which the female in the video did not have. Additionally, the family members said Grimes’ hair is red, which the person in the video did not have.
Due to the differences between the female in the video and Grimes, the investigating officer determined Grimes had lied about being the female in the video. The exact date the video was shot was unknown in the affidavit, but because it was made known to LPD on July 17, 2019, it must have been made on or before that date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.