DIBOLL — H.G. Temple Elementary and Intermediate School put the “fun” in fundraiser at the annual Fall Festival Tuesday evening.
Families and students joined their teachers in many different games and activities like the Lego Fire Walk, where students took off their shoes and attempted to run across a path of paper flames and piles of Legos.
“Ow, I stepped on a sharp one!” 11-year-old Ayden Reyna said as he accidentally scattered Legos attached to his foot across the gym floor.
“Ouch, me too,” his sister, 6-year-old Aviana Reyna said as she finished behind him.
However, after the two finished, Aviana said the path definitely did not hurt, and Ayden said it only hurt a little. Ayden said this was his favorite game at the festival.
“My favorite game was the fishing game because we got a lot of candy,” Aviana said, displaying her prizes.
Paraprofessional Mary Concha said the students love the Lego Fire Walk so much that they often come and play it three or four more times.
“This is awesome,” she said. “They love it. (Fall festivals) bring the community together and give back to the children and the community.”
A few booths down, groups of students were trying out the Guess What game where students blindly feel the contents of different buckets with labels like “werewolf tongue” and try to guess their real contents.
Kindergarten teacher Tonya Calderon said she enjoys seeing the students’ reactions to the buckets, especially on the werewolf tongue after she tells them, “Don’t worry, it’s just the tongue. There’s no teeth. You’re safe.” She said they typically become a little more cautious after that.
“When I was touching the werewolf tongue, it actually felt like a tongue,” 9-year-old Amerie Zamora said. “So when I touched it, I was like, what is this? I thought they really put a tongue in there, but it was a banana.”
“I’m afraid of that booth; it’s freaky!” 7-year-old Sophie Taylor said. “It felt disgusting.”
However, Sophie did enjoy playing the Sight Word Tic Tac Toe, where students had to say sight words and place pumpkins over their choice of tic tac toe square as they played against their teachers.
Coming out to the festival gave the Taylor family a chance to support the school and engage in different educational activities, Stephanie Taylor said.
“I love watching them play games like Guess What and interact with their friends and teachers outside of school,” Taylor said.
