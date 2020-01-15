Capt. Ryan Watson is the Lufkin Fire Department’s new assistant fire chief.
Watson replaces Duane Freeman, who retired earlier this month after more than 33 years with the department.
Watson began his career with the department as a firefighter in 1999, rising through the ranks as a lieutenant and captain before becoming assistant chief.
Watson said he is honored to be named the assistant chief.
“I have watched the Lufkin Fire Department grow and evolve for 20 years and I am excited to be a part of the continued growth and the leadership of the department,” he said.
Gerald Williamson, director of public safety for the city of Lufkin, said Watson’s experience makes him a perfect fit for the job.
“Ryan is critical to our communications system because of his extensive knowledge with radios and radio equipment,” Williamson said. “And he has a great deal of knowledge about the EMS side of the fire department.
‘‘Not only does he have experience with LFD, he also served for many years in the private EMS sector as an administrator. When you look for an administrator, you look for someone who has done all of it and Ryan has.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.