Four Angelina County residents voiced their opposition to the proposed 2020 budget and tax rate on Monday.
Commissioners are suggesting a tax rate of 50 cents per $100 valuation, which would bring in an additional $4,099,361. Of that, 384,740.83 is from new property added to the tax roll, a 25.25% increase in property tax revenue.
Those speaking at the meeting were allotted three minutes each to speak on their topic.
Charles Nick discussed the effect of the Legislature’s work on the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office — specifically, House Bill 1528. He said HB 1528 requires any defendant found guilty of an assault family violence class C misdemeanor to relinquish their guns and be registered nationally.
He said the lawmakers should stop creating more lawbreakers with their constant legislative changes.
Kelly Dickinson spoke against adding deputies to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. Originally, the commissioners approved adding one deputy and transferring one from the courthouse. They also agreed to outfit the two with uniforms, equipment and vehicles. At the last budget workshop, commissioners also agreed to give raises across the board and a specified person for animal control.
“As a taxpayer, we were just saddled with $75 million under the disguise of safety for our children, that was the talking point, and sadly … I think that is the same type of narrative being strung right here,” he said. “I don’t feel like I will be any safer, or my children will be any safer if we add two deputies or twenty-two.”
Dickinson said he is responsible for his safety. The role of the deputies is to respond to crimes when they are reported, not to chase phantoms, he said. He also thought the raise was a little “strong.’’
Thomas Phillips spoke for about 4.5 minutes over the sound of a timer and said if this tax rate had gone to a vote, the public would have voted against it.
He agreed with giving deputies raises, but didn’t think the additional deputies would make much of a difference.
The community is inundated with taxes from the county, school districts and Angelina College, he said. And with the tax rate increases, he fears the appraisal district also will increase home values to bring in more revenue.
“This is a death by 1,000 cuts,” he said. “I don’t know how much more we can all take. … I’m paying for Angelina College, I don’t use Angelina College. I don’t have kids so I don’t use Central school district either. I’m paying for something I don’t even use, and in my mind, that’s socialism.”
Bob Flournoy spoke for about 8.5 minutes uninterrupted about the need for a unit road system, rather than a precinct-based system. The system currently in place is difficult for people to understand and may not be as effective, he said.
“For years I have been concerned about the system we have,” he said.
“Nobody in this room created this system we have. You inherited that when you got elected and you have to deal with it as it is.”
The budget increases are a problem, he said. The road and bridge budget has increased by 42% in the last three years — 24% of that was from this year, he said. This would be fixed by having a unit road system that was run by a road engineer, he said.
Nacogdoches County, which switched to a unit road system several years ago, has seen real success, he said.
“That road engineer can determine what road in the county needs help the most, what kind of help it needs and knows how to do it,” he said. “I’m not demeaning whether anyone here knows how to run a motor grader, but building a road is something altogether different.”
The unit road system would not get rid of the commissioners and nobody would lose their jobs or take a pay cut, he said. But they would have one person to determine where the county needs the most help.
