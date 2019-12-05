Billie Jean Cuttler has her next court appearance set for later this month.
Cuttler, 23, is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the August 2015 drowning death of her 3-year-old nephew, Mason Cuttler. She remains at the Angelina County Jail at this time.
The county’s court calendar shows Cuttler’s next appearance for her charges is a 9 a.m. plea hearing Dec. 18 in state District Judge Paul White’s court.
Cuttler and her ex-boyfriend, Bobby Woods Jr., were charged in Mason’s death in 2015. A jury found Woods guilty of pushing the boy into the pond on Aug. 16; he now faces a life prison sentence for the capital crime. Cuttler is accused of helping to convince Woods to commit the act.
Testimony in Woods’ trial indicates Cuttler had told him she was pregnant and that they needed to make room for their child at the home they lived in. Her attorney, Al Charanza, later said his client was never pregnant.
Following Cuttler’s arrest on Oct. 9, 2015, she had two trials to determine if she was competent to stand trial. The first jury found her incompetent on March 23, 2017, and she was transferred to the North Texas State Hospital’s Vernon facility for treatment on March 27, 2018. She remained there until July 18, 2018, after being found competent.
The second competency trial resulted in the jury finding her competent to stand trial on May 16.
